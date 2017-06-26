‘Harry Potter’ stars then and now

Before scoring the role of the “Boy Who Lived,” Radcliffe starred in multiple school productions before he landed a role on the 1999 television version of Charles Dickens’ classic, “David Copperfield.”

He made his big screen debut as Geoffrey Rush and Jamie Lee Curtis’ son in “The Tailor of Panama.” After Lee Curtis’ suggestion, the aspiring actor tried out for the role of Harry Potter. In recent years, he has focused on his theater work but also done the occassional big-screen film like 2016’s “Imperium.”