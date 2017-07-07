A New York City hospital on Thursday said it would be willing to admit and evaluate Charlie Gard, the terminally ill 11-month-old in London, just days after a European court ruled he should be taken off life support.

New York Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Irving Medical Center announced its willingness in a statement, CBS New York reported. It said a few conditions need to be met. Charlie needs to be transferred safely, “legal hurdles” cleared and it needs to “receive emergency approval from the FDA for an experimental treatment as appropriate.”

Charlie’s parents want to take him to the United States for an experimental medical treatment they believe may prolong his life, but a succession of judges have backed specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London who say the therapy won’t help Charlie and may cause him to suffer.

President Trump and Pope Francis brought international attention to the family’s legal battle this week by commenting on a case that pits the rights of parents to decide what’s best for their children against the responsibility of authorities to make sure children receive the most appropriate care.

CHER AND TRUMP AGREE ON GARD

Earlier, British Prime Minister Theresa May told the House of Commons that she understands Charlie’s parents are trying to do what’s right for their child, but that in cases like this doctors are forced to make “heartbreaking decisions.”

“I am confident that Great Ormond Street Hospital have and always will consider any offers or new information that has come forward with consideration of the well-being of a desperately ill child,” May said.

The Associated Press cotributed to this report