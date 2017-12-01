A young NYPD officer is being hailed as a hero after shooting a suspected terrorist in New York City.

Officer Ryan Nash, 28, shot suspect Sayfullo Saipov in the stomach moments after he allegedly rammed a rented pickup truck into a crowd in Lower Manhattan, the New York Daily News reported.

The attack left at least eight people dead and several others injured in what Mayor Bill de Blasio called a “cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians.”

Nash, a five-year veteran of the police force, was outside the nearby Stuyvesant High School reporting to an unfounded call of a nonviolent, emotionally disturbed person before the deadly rampage began, The News reported.

When chaos broke out, Nash rushed to the bloody scene where he successfully subdued the suspect.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill commended Nash in a news conference Tuesday evening, saying the young officer “stopped the carnage moments after it began.”

A source told Fox News that 29-year-old Saipov was from Uzbekistan and had a green card. He remains hospitalized following the attack.