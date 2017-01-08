'Hidden Figures' and 'Fences' confused during Golden Globes

Hollywood can’t keep its black-led movies straight.

Sunday’s Golden Globes saw the bungling of the names of nominated films “Fences” and “Hidden Figures” — two very different movies with African-American casts that take place in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

NBC’s Jenna Bush Hager was the first to flub the titles, telling Pharrell Williams on the red carpet, “So, you’re nominated for ‘Hidden Fences.’” (He was actually nominated for “Hidden Figures.”)

Inside the awards show, actor Michael Keaton made the same mistake when presenting the award for best supporting actress in a motion picture, saying Octavia Spencer was nominated for “Hidden Fences” (Again, it’s “Hidden Figures.”) Meanwhile, he got Viola Davis’ film, “Fences,” right. Davis won the award.

“Fences,” a stage-to-screen adaptation of the powerful August Wilson family drama, also stars and was directed by Denzel Washington, while “Hidden Figures” features Spencer, Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monae as black female pioneers at NASA.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post’s Page Six.