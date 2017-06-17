GREENSBORO, NC – The Greensboro Grasshoppers got on the board early and often, defeating the Delmarva Shorebirds 8-2 in a rain-shortened six-inning game on Saturday night at First National Bank Field.

Former Charleston RiverDog Kolton Mahoney (2-2) won his first start with his new team, giving the Grasshoppers (37-30) five innings of two-run, four-hit ball while walking none and striking out four. Alex Wells (4-4) suffered the loss for the Shorebirds (28-39) after giving up seven runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings, walking one and striking out five.

James Nelson hit a sharp grounder through the left side with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, and Colby Lusignan slashed an opposite field line drive over the wall in left for his sixth home run of the season, putting Greensboro up 2-0 early.

Corey Bird led off the third with a walk, the first issued by Wells in June, and promptly stole second base. Eric Gutierrez followed with a single to left, scoring Bird to make it 3-0.

Delmarva made its move in the top of the fourth. Jake Ring singled to right to lead off, and Collin Woody was hit by a pitch two batters later. Frank Crinella dropped a base hit to left to load the bases. Chris Clare came up next and hit a sharp grounder that deflected off of second base and into center. Ring and Woody came around to score, putting the tying runs on base. Clare and Crinella moved up to second and third on a groundout by Alejandro Juvier, but Daniel Fajardo struck out to end the threat.

The Grasshoppers put it away in the bottom of the fifth. Luis Pintor led off with a towering home run off Wells to left center, nearly out of the stadium. Wells has now given up 11 home runs this season and two in each of his last three starts.

Bird made a bid for another home run to follow but settled for a ground-rule double to the right field corner. Gutierrez then hit a sharp single over third, moving Bird up. James Nelson hit a deep flyball to center to plate Bird, then after a strikeout, Boo Vazquez rolled a base hit to right, chasing Wells from the game. Aaron Knapp then drew a walk from reliever Tyler Erwin to load the bases, and Justin Twine dropped a broken-bat single into left to score two and make it 7-2.

Greensboro scored one more in the bottom of the sixth when Gunner Pollman scored on an error at first. With ominous, Independence Day-esque dark clouds hovering overhead, the tarp came out over the infield. The rain soon followed and the game was called 40 minutes after the initial delay.

Ring finished 2-for-3 with a run for his 21st multi-hit game of the year. Clare finished 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a hit-by-pitch.

Vazquez led the way at the plate for the Grasshoppers, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Bird doubled and scored twice.

The Shorebirds wrap up the first half of the 2017 season on Sunday afternoon with Lucas Humpal (3-5, 4.24) squaring off against L.J. Brewster (4-4, 3.66). First pitch is 4:00 and pregame coverage on Fox Sports AM 960 and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 3:45 p.m. with Will DeBoer on the call.