Lou Ferrigno came to the rescue when a fan was suffering from a seizure.

In a Facebook post published Friday, Frank McAlister wrote he and his son Ted attended the Fanboy Expo Comic Con in Knoxville to meet their beloved superheroes, including the 65-year-old who starred in the 1970s TV series “The Incredible Hulk.”

Ted had his picture taken with Ferrigno before the two spoke with the actor. However, Ferrigno told McAlister Ted was shaking and trying to tell him something that he couldn’t understand. It was then the father realized his son was having a seizure.

Ferrigno quickly cleared his booth as McAlister gently seated his son on the floor. The star then called for medics and stood by the family’s side while Ted received aid.

“When Ted started to come around and started to get up the Big Man reached down his hand and assisted me as Ted stood,” wrote McAlister. “I took Ted to the restroom along with an EMT. Mr. Ferrigno came and insisted that I bring Ted back after he recovered for another picture. Talk about a real life Action Hero! This man is the real deal. It was an absolute honor to shake his hand and a greater honor to say Thank You to a gentle Giant. I pray that God will bless this man and keep him safe and out of harm’s way.”

Ferrigno, who volunteers as a reserve deputy for both the Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s departments 20 to 30 hours per month, told USA Today he immediately jumped to action when Ted started to collapse and fall backwards. He wasn’t sure if the young fan was having a stroke or a diabetic attack.

“I ran to grab him and make sure he wouldn’t injure himself, and his father immediately said it was a seizure,” said Ferrigno. “I’m glad he sat down and we got a support on his head and got the paramedics in right away and kept him calm. I told him, ‘Come on back later and take another picture.’ Thank God he was OK.”

The publication added Ferrigno is also deputized in eight other states.

“It’s funny it happened at my table and it’s like… I’m glad it happened here because he was at the right place,” he said. “If it was a strange environment, like the street, he could have died.”