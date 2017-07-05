MIAMI (July 5, 2017) — His nickname, Mr. Marlin, speaks volumes about his contributions to the Marlins organization over the years. FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, is proud to premiere an all new episode of “Inside the Marlins” that provides an all-access look at Jeff Conine’s storied 17-year Major League Baseball career and journey that ended with two World Series Championships with the Marlins and the Most Valuable Player Award in the 1995 All-Star Game.

Viewers can watch the special, one-hour “Inside the Marlins: Niner” premiere tomorrow, Thursday, July 6 at 5 p.m. upon conclusion of the Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals game on the network. Conine currently works as a Special Assistant to the President for the Marlins and color analyst on FOX Sports Florida’s broadcast team, but before he picked up a baseball bat or microphone, he was best known for swinging a racquetball paddle.

The son of an United States Olympian, Conine became an amateur racquetball champion at the age of 18. Racquetball helped Jeff become successful in baseball and in life, meeting his wife, Cindy, at a tournament. After his baseball career, he competed in the Ironman competition and still thrives on training for grueling triathlons. He’s a champion off the field, doing charity work for Joe Dimaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation. His family legacy and core values are being passed onto he and Cindy’s three kids, while his footprint in South Florida sports history continues to grow.

Tune in on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut “Inside the Marlins: Niner,” and be sure to follow @FOXMarlins on Twitter and Instagram and visit FOXSportsFlorida.com for channel listings and exclusive Marlins video coverage.

Our @Marlins takeover continues on @FOXSportsFL! A brand-new, one hour Inside the #Marlins: Niner debuts tomorrow at 5 pm postgame. @jic9er pic.twitter.com/evVqqxV7iM — FOX Sports Marlins (@FOXMarlins) July 5, 2017

