TAMPA, Fla. — Tune in Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Sun, the statewide television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, as we get set to premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Rays” upon conclusion of the Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles game. “Inside the Rays: Steven Souza Jr.” spotlights the fan-favorite outfielder now in his third season with the club.

Souza Jr. was born and raised in the Everett, Wash. area near Seattle. He proved to be a tremendous athlete at Cascade High School, where he played basketball, football and baseball. Always an undersized kid, it wasn’t until his junior year of high school where he grew to be over 6’ 2” and tipped the scales at over 200lbs.

After committing to attend Washington State University, he was selected in the 2007 MLB Draft in the third round by the Washington Nationals. He played well in the minor leagues before struggling with off the field issues that led to a suspension in 2010 and quitting the team in 2011 after an argument with a coach.

Back home in Everett, Souza Jr. would rediscover himself and transform his life after rededicating his life to his faith. With a renewed purpose and changed attitude, Souza Jr. was allowed back into the Nationals Minor League system before earning his first call up to the Majors. His first game was April 13, 2014 at Atlanta and his first home run would come on Sept. 17, 2014.

Souza Jr. was part of a three-team trade that sent him to the Rays in 2014. He earned his place as a starter and has spent the past three years as an integral part of the team. Join host Alex Corddry on FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports GO as we debut “Inside the Ray: Steven Souza Jr.,” and be sure to follow @FOXSportsRays on Twitter and Instagram.

