‘Inside the Rays: Steven Souza Jr.’ premiering July 1 on FOX Sports Sun, profiles the Tampa Bay Rays outfielder and highlights his journey to the Rays. Check your local listings for additional air dates.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
All-Star Game memories with 8-time All-Star Andre Dawson
15 mins ago
Rays try to rebound with visit to Baltimore
1 hr ago
Marlins hit the road to take on the Brewers
1 hr ago
Mattingly says Marlins put themselves in trouble
15 hours ago
Marlins’ Stanton: ‘We were chipping away, but just didn’t get enough’
15 hours ago
Marlins’ Ureña retired last 11 batters he faced
15 hours ago