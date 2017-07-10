Former cast members of MTV’s “Jersey Shore” were spotted in the past month with camera crews to reportedly film a secret reunion.

The Asbury Park Press recently reported the show’s producer, Los Angeles-based Bright Road Productions, applied for a permit with Asbury Park to film on the boardwalk and beach area. And while the cast-mates haven’t confirmed the secret project, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi hinted on Instagram that the female members were back together.

Representatives for MTV told Entertainment Weekly Monday that the network is not part of the project. The original series aired from 2009 until 2012.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley told Fox News in June that a reunion or rebbot wasn’t planned, but she would be open to the possibility.

“I always said I would,” she explained. “I don’t know about the other cast-mates. I just don’t know how it would go down because of marriages and kids. It would have to be short lived. Maybe a vacation somewhere. Maybe two weeks at the most and I would have to somehow bring my kids and be able to tuck them in at night. None of that has been talked about, but if they were to, I would have to bring them along because I couldn’t spend more than a few days without my family.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is also aware of the rumors about a possible return to “Jersey Shore”.

“You know, I’ve been hearing rumors too about a possible reunion or possible reboot,” he told Fox News in May. “Nothing has really happened yet. So I guess it’s really just rumors right now. But maybe going forward in this particular year or next year something’s going to happen. I believe something will happen.”