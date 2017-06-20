“Last Man Standing” is seriously struggling to find a new home.

The canceled ABC series, which starred Tim Allen, won’t be heading to CMT – or NBC for that matter – Fox News has learned.

Though CMT was in talks with production company 20th Century Fox Television late last week to revive the show, those talks have fallen through. A source told us the discussions to bring the show to CMT “aren’t moving forward.”

The source added that the decision ultimately came down to the numbers and the production company and CMT “couldn’t come to terms on the financials.”

CMT did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

A source told Fox News last week CMT, which currently airs reruns of “Last Man Standing,” was considering picking up the popular series but “It feels like a long shot.”

Meanwhile, another source told us NBC won’t be picking up the show either “because they have too many shows” right now, and the network’s schedule is booked solid.

The source said NBC has “already turned down 4-5 shows they wanted for next year because there’s no space.”

“Last Man Standing” was a ratings hit for ABC during its six-season run. Allen, a real-life Hollywood republican, played a conservative on the series.

ABC announced the cancellation of “Last Man Standing” in May.

Finding a new home for “Last Man Standing” has been a priority for 20th Century Fox Television ever since. Howard Kurtzman, president of 20th Century Fox Television, told The Hollywood Reporter in May, “If there’s a way to bring it back, we will explore those opportunities.”

The cancellation came as a shock for many fans and for Allen himself.

“Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years,” Allen tweeted days after ABC’s announcement.

ABC told Fox News at the time “this was a scheduling decision,” while an online petition accused the network of booting the show over its conservative values.

20th Century Fox Television did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

