HBO has bet big on “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” officially renewing it for three seasons through 2020.

According to a press release from the network, the deal will see three new seasons following its current. Each season will present 30 shows.

“We are thrilled to have John Oliver as an integral part of the HBO family and to continue to share his comedic brilliance with the world,” said president of programming Casey Bloys. “His extraordinary genius for rich and intelligent commentary is second to none.”

“First: I firmly disagree with everything Casey just said,” Oliver joked in the press release. “Second: We’re very grateful to Richard Plepler, Casey and everyone at HBO for letting us continue to do whatever it is we actually do. And finally: we’d also like to thank our staff for all their hard work. We’re incredibly proud of all of you, and rather than tell you that to your face, we’d like to do it in the cold, dispassionate form of a press release.”

Oliver has gained a following for his satirical look at the week in news and politics. Currently in its fourth season, the show has gained a lot of Emmy attention, taking home awards in 2016 for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming. This year, it’s been nominated for eight Primetime Emmys as well.