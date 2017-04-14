Mama June is back and bringing the heat in tonight’s episode of “Mama June: From Not to Hot.” In tonight’s episode, Mama June and Sugar Bear’s wife Jennifer face off for the first time since the wedding.

There is a surprise bombshell that sparks chaos and Sugar Bear unleashes rage in a shocking outburst. Judge Lynn Toler referees as Sugar Bear loses control.

Throughout this season, viewers saw Mama June on a weight loss journey to discover who she is as a woman, mother and TV star.

The finale of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” premieres tonight on WE tv.