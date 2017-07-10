“The Millionaire Matchmaker” didn’t lose millions but close to it when she was allegedly robbed of an estimated $300,000 worth of items during her stay at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

She and her reality show employees were filming for her show in May, which debuts a new season in August on WEtv, at the hotel when the robber broke into Stanger’s hotel room while she was not there according to a new report from TMZ. Law enforcement officials told the gossip site that jewelry, purses and clothing was stolen but no arrests have been made to date.

More celebrity photos

Other celebrities that have been targeted by thieves in Los Angeles are Nicki Minaj, Alanis Morissette and NBA star Nick Young among others.

MILLION DOLLAR MATCHMAKER’ PATTI STANGER FLAUNTS HER WEIGHT LOSS IN BIKINI

Reps for Patti Stanger and the Luxe Hotel did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News.com Reporter and FOX411 host Diana Falzone covers celebrity news and interviews some of today’s top celebrities and newsmakers. You can follow her on Twitter @dianafalzone.