“Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski responded Friday to President Trump’s Twitter putdowns by openly questioning the commander-in-chief’s mental state — while another MSNBC contributor called Trump “physically disgusting” and challenged him to a fight.

Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, and Brzezinski, a former network correspondent, fired back first in a Washington Post opinion article and then addressed the controversy for nearly 40 minutes on “Morning Joe.” Scarborough and Brzezinski, who are engaged, were scheduled to be on vacation Friday, co-host Willie Geist said; however, the pair joined the show to discuss the tweets head-on.

“I am very concerned about what this once again reveals about the president of the United States,” Brzezinski said.

Scarborough added: “We’re okay – the country’s not.”

Scarborough said Trump “attacks women because he fears women,” and both co-hosts played armchair psychologist, alluding to Trump’s history making controversial remarks about women and saying those incidents may reveal something greater about the president.

“He appears to have a fragile, impetuous, childlike ego that we’ve seen over and over again,” Brzezinski said. “Especially with women. It’s like he can’t take it.”

She added: “This has brought us back 30 years – women in the White House need to set him straight.”

Scarborough said he “would not allow any of my children to behave this way” and called into question Trump’s “emotional state” multiple times. He also claimed Trump aides once tried to blackmail him into providing positive coverage by threatening him with a negative National Enquirer story.

“If you don’t like our show, and if you care about what’s best for America, turn us off,” he said.

But Trump, who said Thursday morning he didn’t watch “Morning Joe” anymore, apparently decided to tune in on Friday, and he struck back at Scarborough and Brzezinski on Twitter just before 9 a.m.

“Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show,” Trump wrote.

Scarborough replied to Trump in a pair of tweets: “Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven’t spoken with you in many months. Why do you keep lying about things that are so easily disproven? What is wrong with you?”

The tweet that drew the most criticism Thursday was one that mocked Brzezinski over a supposed facelift. The White House sharply disputed attempts to cast the tweet as an attack on women.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway said Trump has been promoting women for years as a businessman and now as president and suggested Scarborough and Brzezinski were being hypocritical.

“It’s incredible to watch people play armchair psychologist, outwardly ridiculing the president’s physicalities, mental state, calling names … [and] feigning shock when he wants to fight back and defend himself,” Conway told “Fox & Friends” on Friday.

In The Washington Post piece, the pair described Trump’s behavior as “unmoored.”

“America’s leaders and allies are asking themselves yet again whether this man is fit to be president,” they wrote. “We have our doubts, but we are both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show, ‘Morning Joe.'”

Later in the column, the pair again questioned Trump’s “mental health” — as they have numerous times on air — and said Trump had an “unhealthy obsession” with their show.

The controversy began Thursday morning when Trump took to Twitter to criticize Scarborough and Brzezinski in a pair of messages posted near the end of their show.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” Trump wrote.

In their Washington Post column, Scarborough and Brzezinski said Trump was the one who had requested multiple meetings with the duo and also denied Brzezinski had a face lift or was bleeding from a procedure. Instead, they wrote Brzezinski had “a little skin under her chin tweaked.”

The White House defended Trump, with Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday saying the president was merely fighting “fire with fire.”

Congressional Republicans — led by House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sens. John McCain, Ben Sasse and Lindsey Graham — quickly denounced Trump’s tweets, however.

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch viciously attacked Trump near the top of Friday’s show, declaring that when Trump “goes low” Deutsch would go just as low, turning the tables on a phrase made famous by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“He’s physically disgusting to look at,” Deutsch said, adding: “He’s not mentally okay.”

Later, an incredulous Deutsch said: “To talk about women that way — and the irony is you physically look like you do?”

Deutsch also challenged Trump to a physical fight.

“We’re from Queens – I’ll meet you in the schoolyard, brother. I’ll meet you in the schoolyard,” Deutsch said.

Trump tweeted about health care and crime stats on Friday morning but didn’t address the “Morning Joe” firestorm.

Trump assailed the “Morning Joe” co-hosts Thursday after two mornings of attacking other media outlets — most notably The New York Times and CNN.

During the Republican presidential primaries, the “Morning Joe” co-hosts were often accused of having too-cozy a relationship with Trump, who often called in to the show. But their rapport soured after Trump became the likely nominee and, despite a brief period of seeming reconciliation following Trump’s November win in the presidential election, Scarborough and Brzezinski have been fierce Trump critics during his presidency.