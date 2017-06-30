Cosmo Mag Called Out for Dems-Only List of Women Who Could Be President

Former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta got testy on Fox Business Network today when asked about 75,000 shares of stock he allegedly owns in a Kremlin-backed company.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked Podesta to clear up what he did with the 75,000 shares of stock in Joule Energy he was given and failed to disclose when he joined the Obama administration as counselor to the president.

“It’s not a Russian company,” Podesta said.

“It’s backed by the Kremlin,” Bartiromo shot back.

“I did not have any stock in any Russian company, so go back and get your facts straight, Maria,” Podesta snapped.

“I was on the board of an American company that did business here and only here. The Russian company had a small investment in that company,” Podesta continued.

Podesta testified on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election before the House Intelligence Committee in a closed hearing Tuesday. During campaign season, Wikileaks released tens of thousands of the Clinton campaign chair’s emails after Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee.

Hillary Clinton during her time as Secretary of State allowed a Russian company to acquire 20 percent of the U.S.’ uranium capacity. She received $100 million from the Russian company, Uranium One, for her trouble.

“There’s much deeper ties to Russia on the Democratic side than there are on the Republican side,” Bartiromo said.

“It’s your team that has been in bed with the Russians,” she concluded.

