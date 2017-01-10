DEVELOPING: Going back to his home of Chicago, President Obama thanked the American people in his farewell address Tuesday for having “kept me inspired, and kept me going,” and issued a passionate defense of his eight years in office.

“It’s good to be home,” Obama said in his speech to thousands gathered at Chicago’s McCormick Place. “Tonight it’s my turn to say thanks.”

To cheers of “four more years” Obama joked: “I can’t do that” but said that after eight years as president, he still believes in “the beating heart of our American idea – our bold experiment in self government.”

“It’s why GIs gave their lives at Omaha Beach and Iwo Jima; Iraq and Afghanistan – and why men and women from Selma to Stonewall were prepared to give theirs as well,” he said, with a large presidential seal as a backdrop to his remarks.

“So that’s what we mean when we say America is exceptional. Not that our nation has been flawless from the start, but that we have shown the capacity to change, and make life better for those who follow,” he said.

Faced with the prospect of President-elect Donald Trump, who has repeatedly promised to undo much of Obama’s achievements, the president spent much of his speech defending his legacy.

“If I had told you eight years ago that America would reverse a great recession, reboot our auto industry, and unleash the longest stretch of job creation in our history… If I had told you that we would open up a new chapter with the Cuban people, shut down Iran’s nuclear weapons program without firing a shot, and take out the mastermind of 9/11… If I had told you that we would win marriage equality, and secure the right to health insurance for another 20 million of our fellow citizens – you might have said our sights were set a little too high,” he said.

When he mentioned his incoming successor, the crowd booed but were quickly silenced by Obama. He chose not to attack Trump, but instead warn about the challenges America still faces today, including racial divisiveness and economic inequality. While he said there had been much progress on those issues during his time in office, he said there was much work still to be done.

“We’re not where we need to be. All of us have more work to do. After all, if every economic issue is framed as a struggle between a hardworking white middle class and undeserving minorities, then workers of all shades will be left fighting for scraps while the wealthy withdraw further into their private enclaves,” he said.

The speech, which was attended by First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia, was frequently interrupted by cheers and applause from the audience.

The Associated Press reported that Obama directed his team to craft an address that would feel “bigger than politics” and speak to all Americans — including those who voted for Trump.

His chief speechwriter, Cody Keenan, started writing it last month while Obama was vacationing in Hawaii.

The AP reports that former aides, including advisers David Axelrod and Robert Gibbs, were consulted on the speech.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.