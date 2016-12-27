'NINJAS CAME' Suspect on the loose after boy witnesses murders

Two suspects were arrested and another was being sought Tuesday in a robbery and shooting that left two people dead on Christmas Eve in Alaska.

Anchorage police on Sunday announced the arrest of Jaylyn Franklin in the deaths of Danielle Brooks, 32, and Christopher Brooks, 38.

The shootings were witnessed by a 6­-year-­old child who told police, “Ninjas came to my home and killed my family.” Police did not release the relationship between the child and the couple.

A warrant was issued for the second suspect. Anchorage Police announced they were seeking 22­-year-­old Lamarkus Jayquann Mann and said he was armed and dangerous, KTVA reported.

A third suspect, De Anthony Malik Harris, was in the hospital with a gunshot wound. His arraignment is pending.

It was around 4 p.m. on Saturday when cops responded to a report of shooting at the home in the northeast area of Anchorage.

The home invasion robbery occurred in an apartment building in this northeastern area of Anchorage.

When police arrived, they found Christopher Brooks on the ground outside of the apartment building. The man had several gunshot wounds, including one shot to the head, the affidavit stated. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

Danielle Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found the child inside the home alive.

Several suspects knew Christopher Brooks and went to his home intending to rob him, according to detectives.

As the robbery unfolded, police said, Mann pulled out a gun and shot Danielle Brooks. Christopher Brooks struggled over the gun with Mann and the weapon fired, striking Harris.

The suspects then drove off.

Franklin was part of the group participating in the robbery, police said. He was being held without bail Monday at the Anchorage jail and was charged with charged with murder, robbery, burglary and tampering with evidence. Online court documents did not list an attorney for Franklin.

Detectives were still on the hunt for Mann for charges of murder, robbery and burglary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.