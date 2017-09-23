Police say a group of men sprayed a “noxious substance” at shoppers in London Saturday night, causing as many as six injuries.

The Metropolitan Police said one man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm at the Westfield Stratford Shopping Centre in east London.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the injured.

Sky News reported that authorities were not treating the incident as terror-related and there was the possibility that other suspects were at large.

The shopping center opened in 2011 and is located near the site of the 2012 Summer Olympics.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.