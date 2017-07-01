A self-described “patriot” who went to Gettysburg National Military Park on Saturday following rumors that members of an alt-left group would be there to desecrate Confederal memorials, shot himself in the leg with his own revolver.

Authorities say Benjamin Hornberger of Shippensburg, Pa., accidentally triggered his revolver which was inside a leg holster.

U.S. Park Police quickly responded and applied a tourniquet. According to EMS personnel, the tourniquet was “likely a lifesaving measure.”

Hornberger, 23, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK, Katie Lawhon, a spokeswoman for Gettysburg National Military Park confirmed to Fox News.

Dozens of self-described “patriots” came to the national park after rumors that Antifa, an anti-fascist group, would be there.

Antifa has strongly pushed back on claims they encouraged members to crash events at Gettysburg.