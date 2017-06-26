‘Harry Potter’ stars then and now
What do the stars of “Harry Potter” look like today?
‘Harry Potter’ stars all grown up
It’s been 20 years since “Harry Potter” made a splash in the book world, first debuting in the U.K. and then becoming a smash hit in the U.S.
What are the stars of the film franchise up to today?
Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)
Before scoring the role of the “Boy Who Lived,” Radcliffe starred in multiple school productions before he landed a role on the 1999 television version of Charles Dickens’ classic, “David Copperfield.”
He made his big screen debut as Geoffrey Rush and Jamie Lee Curtis’ son in “The Tailor of Panama.” After Lee Curtis’ suggestion, the aspiring actor tried out for the role of Harry Potter. In recent years, he has focused on his theater work but also done the occassional big-screen film like 2016’s “Imperium.”
Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)
Matthew Lewis has come a long way since his days as the nerdy and quiet Neville Longbottom. He has appeared in several TV shows and a handful of films since his “Potter” days. He most recently appeared in the 2016 film “Me Before You.”
Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)
An aspiring actress since the age of 6, Emma studied singing, dancing and acting at the performing arts school Stagecoach Theatre Arts where she starred in various school productions such as, “Arthur: The Young Years” and “The Happy Prince.”
Watson was 10 when casting began for the “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in 1999, and it was through the suggestion of her theatre teacher that casting agents found their Hermione Granger. She’s recently earned rave reviews for her role as Belle in the live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast.”
Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)
The natural redhead had only acted in one school play before he auditioned for the role of Ron Weasley.
There was nothing usual about the actor’s audition for the film – he sent in a tape of himself performing a hip-hop song he wrote about why he should play the role of Ron Weasley.
Clearly, it paid off. His most recent work has been on the Crackle series “Snatch.”
Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)
At the suggestions of an actress friend, Felton began auditioning for commercials at the age of 8.
Before landing the role of Draco Malfoy, Felton played the role of Jodie Foster’s son in “Anna and the King.”
He originally auditioned to play Harry Potter and then Ron Weasley before assigned the part of Harry’s blond-haired enemy. He recently appeared in the hit series “The Flash.”
Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)
Wright tried out for the role of Ron Weasley’s little sister, Ginny, because her brother told her she reminded him of the character.
Wright had no previous acting experience before her big debut in the “Potter” film series. In recent years, she’s did voiceover work for “My Dad Is Scrooge.”
James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley)
James and Oliver Phelps landed the role of the Weasley twins, though they reportedly had no previous acting experience. The twins appeared in each film in the mega-hit series and have turned their focus to “Harry Potter” fan gigs and charity work in recent years.
Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood)
Evanna Lynch joined the “Harry Potter” films in 2007 when there was an open call for an actress to play the quirky Luna Lovegood. She’s done some independent film work since the “Potter” franchise wrapped, such as 2015’s “My Name Is Emily.”
