Last week Lucy Hale found herself the subject of an internet troll’s body-shaming comments.

On Friday a Twitter user tweeted at the “Pretty Little Liars” star, “No straight men are signing off on that anorexic look. That’s for gay guys and fashionistas. We want you to please eat a hamburger.”

Hale, who has been open with her struggles with an eating disorder in the past, took personal offense to the flippant remarks and responded seriously.

“As someone who used to struggle with anorexia, I don’t take these comments lightly. Im healthy and happy and you don’t know me.”

“So keep your repulsive comments to yourself,” she added.

The Twitter troll continued his dismissive rhetoric, responding to Hale with “Neat” followed by a thumbs-up emoji.

The disrespectful narrative caused Hale to clap back, “Just another insecure man hiding behind a computer screen. Boy BYE.”

The tweet didn’t just anger Hale – her legions of fans backed her up in defense against the body-shaming attempts.

One said, “As someone who didn’t come to this world to please neither straight men, nor gay guys and fashionistas, YOU’RE DOING GREAT, GLEN COCO.”

Another said, “No REAL MAN would ever say this not even to his friends because a REAL MAN knows he doesn’t want a girl just by her shape/looks.”

Lucy Hale has been called out for her own personal fat-shaming comments in the past, which she apologized for.