The recent ‘punch a Nazi’ meme has inspired a video game of the same name.

The brainchild of game developer Super Deluxe, “Punch a Nazi” invites gamers to launch punches at digital avatars of Adolf Hitler, white nationalist leader Richard Spencer and Breitbart Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

A livestream of the game posted to Facebook by Super Deluxe has garnered more than 617,000 views and over 62,000 ‘Ha Ha’ ‘Like’ and ‘Love’ reactions.

The ‘punch a Nazi’ meme emerged after an inauguration day assault on Richard Spencer, head of the National Policy Institute, a white nationalist think tank, went viral.

An 80s-style game, “Punch a Nazi” harnesses a desktop browser in combination with gamers’ mobile devices. After syncing their mobile devices with the desktop, gamers launch punches by moving their phones close to the screen, according to Engadget.