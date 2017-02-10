Seven drivers have won their first career race at the Daytona 500 — Tiny Lund (1963), Mario Andretti (1967), Pete Hamilton (1970), Derrike Cope (1990), Sterling Marlin (1994), Michael Waltrip (2001) and Trevor Bayne (2011).

So which driver has the best chance to be the next driver to do so when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off with the 59th annual Daytona 500 Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX?

Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney are among the favorites to make it happen.

On Wednesday night, FS1’s NASCAR Race Hub crew chiefs Larry McReynolds, Jeff Hammond, Andy Petree and Drew Blickensderfer discussed who they think will accomplish the feat next.

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!