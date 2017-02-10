‘NASCAR Race Hub’ brought on a mix of drivers for its latest roundtable discussion to preview the 2017 season, featuring Casey Mears, Michael Waltrip and David Ragan, along with America’s crew chief, Larry McReynolds.

During a discussion about major storylines heading into 2017, the panel discussed the addition of Monster Energy as the title sponsor for the Cup Series and how the energy drink company will affect the sport.

“It’s a totally different mentality,” Casey Mears said. “You see what (Monster Energy) has done in the past and what NASCAR is used to and it’s going to be interesting to see how that all plays out.”

The best part is that we’re slightly more than two weeks away from the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26 on FOX, where we’ll start to get a glimpse of how the racing will look on the track with Monster Energy at the helm.

gallery: Full 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!