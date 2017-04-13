Kim Richards could have traded 90210 for 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

A preview of next week’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion special shows the actress revealing she once dated Donald Trump.

“One thing I have to ask you before we get onto everything that happened this season. I heard a rumor you once dated Donald Trump,” host Andy Cohen asked Richards. “Is that true?”

Richards, 52, confirmed she had dinner with Trump, 70, but refused to address the nature of their relationship.

“I don’t want to talk about the president,” Richards said, after co-star Lisa Vanderpump asked if the two had sex.

Though it’s unclear when Trump dated Richards, the former child star is among the famous blondes romanced by the president, including ex-wives Ivana Trump and Marla Maples.

Part two of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion airs Tuesday on Bravo.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post’s Page Six.