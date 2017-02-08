FOX Sports Kansas City will replay condensed versions of three of Yordano Ventura’s most memorable regular-season starts in a two-hour special, “Remembering Yordano Ventura,” Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.

Featured are his major league debut, vs. Cleveland, on Sept. 17, 2013; his opening day start, vs. the Chicago White Sox, in 2015; and his first career nine-inning complete game on Sept. 19, 2016.

The special will air on cable and satellite throughout FOX Sports Kansas City’s Royals TV footprint, including in Mid-Missouri and Iowa. DirecTV subscribers will find it on channel 671 and Dish subscribers on 418 or 412-08.