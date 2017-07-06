The creator of “South Park” said in an interview published Monday that TV shows have gotten so inundated with jokes about President Trump, people have gotten tired of them.

“We fell into the same trap that “Saturday Night Live” fell into, where it was like, Dude, we’re just becoming CNN now,” Trey Parker told The Los Angeles Times. “We’re becoming: ‘Tune in to see what we’re going to say about Trump.’ Matt (Stone) and I hated it but we got stuck in it somehow.”

Parker said the show will not focus on Trump the way others do.

“We probably could put up billboards — “Look what we’re going to do to Trump next week!” — and get crazy ratings,” Parker said. “But I just don’t care.”