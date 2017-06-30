&#039;Speak For Yourself&#039;: Is Doc Rivers at fault for letting CP3 go?

By news@wgmd.com -
28

Could Doc be at fault?

More FOX Sports West Videos

'Speak For Yourself': Is Doc Rivers at fault for letting CP3 go?

‘Speak For Yourself’: Is Doc Rivers at fault for letting CP3 go?

Just now

Scioscia on things getting heated in 6-2 loss to Dodgers: "It's a strange situation to hit somebody"

Scioscia on things getting heated in 6-2 loss to Dodgers: “It’s a strange situation to hit somebody”

11 hours ago

WATCH: Things get testy and benches clear when Angels Escobar is hit by pitch

WATCH: Things get testy and benches clear when Angels Escobar is hit by pitch

11 hours ago

Angels Live: Mike Trout feels good playing catch, swinging bat one month after surgery

Angels Live: Mike Trout feels good playing catch, swinging bat one month after surgery

14 hours ago

Angels Live: Scioscia happy with the team's composure in an emotional series

Angels Live: Scioscia happy with the team’s composure in an emotional series

14 hours ago

Tyron Woodley will take on Demian Maia in UFC 214 | UFC TONIGHT

Tyron Woodley will take on Demian Maia in UFC 214 | UFC TONIGHT

20 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR