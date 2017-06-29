Comedian Hannibal Buress hired a lookalike to attend the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday in his place.

Buress took to his Twitter account and wrote: “L.A I need a lookalike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight. Pays $500.”

Buress plays Coach Wilson in the summer’s upcoming superhero blockbuster.

I’m out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere. In theaters July 8th. pic.twitter.com/ggEdqt5oDr — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) June 29, 2017

The lucky man who was chosen to attend was aspiring actor Joe Carroll, according to the BBC. Carroll posted a few pictures on his Instagram at the premiere with captions saying: “When @hannibalburess hits you up and tells you to crash the red carpet since he couldn’t make it.”

The doppelganger reportedly tricked a few reporters into thinking he was Buress.

The comedian has not said why he could not attend the premiere himself.

Buress is a stand-up comedian and actor. He became a household name in 2014 when a bit he did went viral that pointed out Bill Cosby’s rape allegations.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” hits theaters July 7th.