The eighth movie in the “Star Wars” franchise has finally been given a title.

The follow up to 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be called “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Disney announced Monday.

Speculation over just who the last Jedi is immediately ran rampant on social media. “The Force Awakens” chronicled Daisy Ridley’s Rey discovering her powers with the Force, but ended ominously with a withdrawn Luke Skywalker on a remote island. If there’s to be just one Jedi left, Luke’s days could be numbered.

Writer-director Rian Johnson has previously said “Episode VIII” will start right where “The Force Awakens” left off.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.