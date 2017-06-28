Adam Driver was chosen to surprise a military family with a college scholarship.

In a video posted online Tuesday, the 33-year-old actor is spotted driving to Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania where he delivered a scholarship to Hayley Grace Williams, who is studying to become a nurse. Her father was injured during a training exercise before Operation Desert Storm.

The scholarship comes from a partnership between Folds of Honor, a foundation that provides educational scholarships for the children and spouses of disabled and fallen service men and women, as well as Budweiser.

Before Driver found fame with “Girls” and “Star Wars,” he joined the Marines at age 17. Time Magazine previously reported he was sidelined by an injury while the rest of his platoon headed off to Iraq.

Driver ultimately chose to pursue acting and later founded Arts in the Armed Forces, a non-profit organization where actors perform for military audiences around the world.