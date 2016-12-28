'Star Wars' family remembers Carrie Fisher

The cast and creators of “Star Wars” paid tribute to Carrie Fisher, who brought the franchise to life as Princess Leia.

Fisher died Tuesday morning after suffering what was described as a massive heart attack on Friday while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

George Lucas, the man behind the galaxy far, far away, issued a statement dedicated to Fisher. “Carrie and I have been friends for most of our adult lives,” he wrote. “She was extremely smart; a talented writer, actress and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In ‘Star Wars,’ she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie’s family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all.”

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original,” Harrison Ford said in a statement. “Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely.”

“Devastated at this monumental loss,” Daisy Ridley wrote in a statement. “How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye.”

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

Princess Leia, @carrieffisher now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx pic.twitter.com/sFSy9UmvYY — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 27, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie’s passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/DGRYQYPZgO — DARTH VADER (@isDARTHVADER) December 27, 2016

Dearest Carrie, so incredibly sad to say farewell so soon to such a beautifully honest and unique human being- see you in the multiverse. — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) December 27, 2016

J.J. Abrams wrote, “You didn’t need to meet Carrie Fisher to understand her power. She was just as brilliant and beautiful, tough and wonderful, incisive and funny as you could imagine. What an unfair thing to lose her. How lucky to have been blessed with her at all.”

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company wrote, “Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today.”

Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilms added, “Carrie holds such special place in the hearts of everyone at Lucasfilm it is difficult to think of a world without her. She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us. She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere. We will miss her dearly.”