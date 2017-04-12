Shannon Purser is opening up about her sexuality to fans on Twitter.

On April 11th, the 19-year-old actress, best known as Barb in the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things,” posted a series of tweets where she described suffering from anxiety over her sexuality.

Getting comfortable with your sexuality is a process. It’s going to be ok. I wish I’d known that sooner. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

Another thing I wish I’d known about sexuality is to take it slow. It can define you as much as you want it to. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

Either way, I know what it’s like to have anxiety about it. Especially trying to come to terms with it and my faith. It can be really scary. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

But it’s gonna be ok. You’re going to be ok. No, you’re going to be great. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

All that to say, you’re not alone. You’re in my prayers and, if you’re the praying kind, please keep me in yours. 💜 — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) April 11, 2017

Purser previously spoke to Us Weekly about her personal battles with depression.

“I felt so isolated and so unworthy of love,” she told the celebrity news publication. “I just had to go to my parents and say, ‘I think I really need help or I’m going to continue to fall apart,’” she explained.

While Purser turned to self-harm due to loneliness, she revealed that both religious faith and therapy has helped her overcome those obstacles. According to Purser, she hasn’t self-harmed since she was 15.

“The most evil and insidious thing about mental illness is that it isolates us and makes us feel so different that we think no one can possibly relate,” she explained. “In the end, that can be how it destroys us if we don’t let people into our struggle. And as cliché as it sounds, if you really make the effort, you can get better and you can live not just a hard life, but a beautiful life.”