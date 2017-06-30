A 42-year-old Nevada man freed from prison after 23 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit says he’s a little overwhelmed by the changes he sees in the city where he was arrested when he was 19.

DeMarlo Berry said Friday the first thing he noticed when he was released from shackles Friday in downtown Las Vegas was the new buildings, homes and freeways.

He says everything’s different, and it’s a surreal feeling.

Berry was serving life in prison without parole when he was exonerated this week in the April 1994 shooting death of a fast-food restaurant manager.

The dismissal came after a man serving life without parole in California confessed, and a jailhouse informant recanted his trial testimony that Berry told him he committed the murder.