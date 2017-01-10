'The Bachelor' twins Emily and Haley Ferguson get their own show

“The Bachelor” universe keeps expanding.

Twins Emily and Haley Ferguson, who appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” are getting their own spinoff show on ABC’s sister network, Freeform.

The twins, known for being fun and lovable, will star in a new installment of “The Bachelor’s” spinoff franchise, “Happily Ever After?,” with a new series titled “The Twins: Happily Ever After?.”

In the new show, Emily and Haley — the first twins to appear on “The Bachelor” — will say goodbye to the comfort and luxuries of living under their mom’s roof and begin the journey of figuring out life on their own while searching for independence and a new career.

The first installment of “Happily Ever After?” debuted in January and followed Higgins and his fiancee, Lauren Bushnell, as they navigated through post-“Bachelor” life.

“The Twins: Happily Ever After? premieres Monday, March 20 on Freeform.