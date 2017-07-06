&#039;The Herd&#039;: Eric Dickerson debates if Jared Goff a franchise quarterback?

By news@wgmd.com -
27

Eric Dickerson joins the show

More FOX Sports West Videos

'The Herd': Eric Dickerson debates if Jared Goff a franchise quarterback?

‘The Herd’: Eric Dickerson debates if Jared Goff a franchise quarterback?

Just now

WATCH: Bridwell is lights out, Calhoun homers in Angels 2-1 win over Twins

WATCH: Bridwell is lights out, Calhoun homers in Angels 2-1 win over Twins

13 hours ago

Calhoun fills up the stat sheet in final game of series and 2-1 win over Twins

Calhoun fills up the stat sheet in final game of series and 2-1 win over Twins

13 hours ago

Parker Bridwell is dominant in 2-1win over Twins

Parker Bridwell is dominant in 2-1win over Twins

13 hours ago

Angels Live: Kent, Jose, and Gubie talk the return of the MVP

Angels Live: Kent, Jose, and Gubie talk the return of the MVP

16 hours ago

Angels Live: Scioscia gives an update on Trout's injury and upcoming return

Angels Live: Scioscia gives an update on Trout’s injury and upcoming return

17 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR