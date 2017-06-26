“Well, first of all, I think it’s about the kid’s personality. His personality is best-suited when he has a parent like he has. Now, I’ve coached a lot of kids. There is no shortage of crazy parents.

When you’re out there in youth sports, there’s a lot of parents like [LaVar], they just don’t have a microphone. They’re just not sitting on this couch.

But in my experience, in the last 20 years in coaching the youth, probably the most difficult thing is managing the parents compared to the kids.

So I think that [Lonzo’s] overall personality of being a team guy, also his nature is kind of quiet and introverted… yes, I like that compared to if he was a copy of his dad.”

