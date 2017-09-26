Are the Rams one of the Top 10 teams in the NFL?

Colin Cowherd says yes during his weekly segment Tuesday on ‘The Herd’.

‘The Herd’ has the Rams at No. 9, highlighting their yards per play(almost 7) is No. 3 in the league.

“The Rams, easily, have the most talent in their division,” Cowherd said.

Other notes from ‘The Herd’:

‘Jared Goff has a left tackle, weapons, an offensive coach who gets it.. He’s third (actually fifth) in passer rating (118.8).’

The Rams are also tied for third-most sacks in the NFC with 10.