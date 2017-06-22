Colin Cowherd: “Well, Houston has some players they’d part with, and I think that they have the best players, potentially, but they only have two second-round picks. The Lakers don’t have great talent, but they have two late-first round picks.

Someone asked me ‘would you give up the second pick to get Paul George,’ and I said ‘no, I wouldn’t.’ I like Lonzo Ball that much, and here’s the other thing that matters. L.A. is different. It’s a crowded sports market. Lonzo is commerce and good basketball. Paul George is good basketball.”

Adrian Wojnarowski: “The other thing, too, is that you have a player who has expressed that he wants to come play for you in free agency, who is going to be a free agent next summer. You’re not giving away the No. 2 overall pick or Brandon Ingram.

Now, if the Lakers would give up either No. 2 or Brandon Ingram, they would have already called this deal into the league office. And so, they’re not [willing to give that up].

You mentioned they’ve got the picks now at 27 and 28. Those are late picks. That might be the best they can do. Maybe, at the end of the day, they do have to do that deal in Indiana, but they’re not going to jump at that one. That one’s… you sort of know you have in the bank and you do it later.

Indiana’s got to decide [on] Julius Randle. If we were to take him on, he’ll be up for his rookie extension this year, do we want to invest $70, $80 million in him? They might, but at the same time, I think they want a for player like Paul George…. What they started out doing was looking for packages like Denver got for Carmelo Anthony, like Utah got for Deron Williams. And that’s not out there for a player now who teams expect is going to be a rental.”

Jesse Johnson Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports