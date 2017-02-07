The long-running entertainment news show “The Insider” is being canceled after 12 years on the air.

A source close to the situation told Fox News, “It will be on the air until this current 13th season ends in early September.“ The source explained the show would be ending after that.

The show is currently hosted by Louis Aguirre and Debbie Matenopoulos. Aguirre started anchoring the program in 2014 and Matenopoulos joined in 2015. “The Insiders” was previously co-hosted by Thea Andrews and Kevin Frazier.

The program started as a segment on “Entertainment Tonight” and then spun off into its own series in 2004. The concept of the show was to get “inside” of the story and offer in-depth interviews and reporting on entertainment and pop culture news.

Some of the A-list talent that has appeared on the soon-to-be-retired series includes Dolly Parton, Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Adam Levine.

Aguirre nor Matenopoulos have made no comment on the cancellation.

Before joining the show, Aguirre hosted a local entertainment weekend show in Miami while Matenopoulos was a “View” co-host.

