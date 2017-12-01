It’s been 18 years since “The Nanny” came to an end in 1999 – but the sitcom’s star isn’t ruling out the possibly of a reboot for fans.

“As far as a reboot goes, I would be open to it if somebody wanted to do it,” Fran Drescher told Closer Weekly Thursday. “But if nobody wants to do it, then I’m currently trying to develop something else.”

The 60-year-old shared that launching a remake of the comedy series would be easy because she still stays in touch with her former cast mates.

“I am in touch definitely,” explained the actress. “Renee Taylor (Sylvia Fine) is a good friend of mine, Charlie [Shaughnessy] (Maxwell Sheffield) is a good friend of mine. Recently I reconnected with Nicholle Tom (Maggie Sheffield), and periodically I speak to everyone, but I’m very good friends with Charlie and Renee, for sure.”

But Drescher isn’t sitting back and waiting for someone to take on her offer. Her latest role is that of president for the Cancer Schmancer Movement, an organization dedicated to raising awareness on the importance of early detection and prevention of the illness.

When Drescher was wrapping up the final season of “The Nanny,” she was secretly trying to find out what was wrong with her. It wouldn’t be until 2000 until Drescher found out she had uterine cancer.

“I’ve always been that personal who feels like if you’re blessed with celebrity and you don’t use it for the greater good, you’re really wasting it,” Drescher told Fox News back in July.

“Patients need to transform into medical consumers because we put more time and research into the buying, selling and repairing of our automobiles than we do our own bodies, which we tend to very gladly hand over to a doctor,” she added. “I was lucky I was still in stage 1 because the cancer that I had was a very slow growing on. And I feel like I got famous, I got cancer and I [now] live to talk about it.”

“The Nanny,” which first aired in 1993, tells the story of a cosmetics saleswoman (Drescher) who becomes a nanny to the three children of a rich English widower. As time goes on, the pair fall in love.