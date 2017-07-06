When it came to finding love again, “The Nanny” star Fran Drescher didn’t rule out online dating — but the attempt led to disastrous results.

“I actually just did it once [and] it wasn’t what I expected,” the 59-year-old actress told Closer Weekly. “That person mispresented himself.”

Back in February, Dresher told the magazine she was willing to try online dating after she split from her second husband Shiva Ayyadurai of two years.

“I learned a lot, and now I’m going to apply that to my next relationship,” she explained. “I’m just beginning to look around with new, fresh eyes. I might sign up for the website Raya. It’s for successful people in show business.”

Drescher announced her separation from the scientist and entrepreneur in September via Instagram:

She was previously married to Peter Marc Jacobson from 1978 until 1999 when he came out as gay. However, the two remained close.

“It’s great that we had the ability and the wisdom to reinvent our relationship,” she told People Magazine in 2011. “All those years weren’t for nothing. We’re very tight. We’re best friends.”

For now, Drescher is content being single.

“I’m just going to put trust in the universe,” she said. “And I know that [romance] will happen when it’s meant to.”