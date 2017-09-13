Tim Tebow Spends Time With WWII Veteran at Hurricane Irma Shelter

In the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, climate activists have upped their attacks on those who do not accept man-made climate change.

A piece in The Nation said “climate change denialism is literally killing us,” while The Outline argued that “climate change denial should be a crime.”

On “Fox & Friends” this morning, climate researcher Roy Spencer pointed out that there has been no increase in the number of major landfalling hurricanes in Florida in the past century, and there has also been no increase in their intensity.

Spencer acknowledged that the carbon dioxide humans are putting into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels is contributing to rising temperatures, but not nearly as much as climate change models predict.

“This to me is much ado about nothing,” Spencer said.

He said that climate alarmists are pushing for new energy policy that would us have using energy that is much more expensive than fossil fuels.

“Since everything that mankind does depends on energy, forcing expensive energy on people – which is what these people want – is going to create more poverty,” Spencer said. “And if there’s one thing we know that kills people in the world routinely, it’s poverty.”

