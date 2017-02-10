Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not happy with he CEO of Under Armour for praising President Donald Trump but he’s sticking with the sports apparel company.
The former WWE star wrote on Instagram to explain why he isn’t severing ties with Under Armour after CEO Kevin Plank called Trump “an asset to the country” in an interview with CNBC this week. The company later issued a statement saying it engages in “policy, not politics.”
He wrote that he “appreciate[s] and welcome[s] the feedback” of his fans who disagree with Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s comments, but Plank’s words are not The Rock’s words.
“[Plank] inadvertently creat[ed] a situation where the personal political opinions of UA’s partners and its employees were overshadowed by the comments of its CEO,” Johnson wrote. “A good company is not solely defined by its CEO. A good company is not defined by the athlete or celebrity who partners with them.”
Johnson continued saying that his responsibility to to “the thousands of workers who pour blood, sweat, and tears into making Under Armour strong. A diverse group of hardworking men and women who possess integrity, respect and compassion for one another and the world they live in. Debate is healthy. But in a time of widespread disagreement, so is loyalty. I feel an obligation to stand with this diverse team, the American and global workers, who are the beating heart and soul of Under Armour and the reason I chose to partner with them.”
Meanwhile, professional ballerina Misty Copeland and basketball star Stephen Curry also criticized Plank.
Under Armour sponsors Johnson, Copeland and Curry, who plays for the Golden State Warriors.
Copeland wrote in an Instagram post she was so concerned about Plank’s comments that she spoke to him directly.
None of the three has severed ties with the company.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.