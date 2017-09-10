I was in Houston a week ago, talking with a woman whose home had flooded during Harvey.

“Have you ever been in a hurricane?” she’d asked.

I nodded, telling her I’d covered eight storms. “And, I live on the Gulf Coast in Florida. So there’s always a threat. It’s not a matter of if, but when.”

As I type this, Hurricane Irma is closing in, and I’m sitting on a bed at a hotel in my city of St. Petersburg. My husband is next to me, watching The Weather Channel. Our two dogs are letting out little woofs and sniffing the bags that hold everything important to us.

Yeah, I covered them before. But now I’m a hurricane evacuee.

Like tens of thousands of Floridians, we waffled before leaving. Evacuating our home, at a whopping 22 feet above sea level, wasn’t mandatory.

But, Harvey.

I booked a room near home. Someone would use it, or we’d cancel … Irma would probably hit Miami in any case.

Then the hurricane veered west, and we considered the five giant oak trees towering over our house. They drop large branches during even small rainstorms. What if a whole tree crunched our roof?

The sun cast a sparkling, golden, weirdly ominous hue as we left home, hours ahead of the first wind and rain.

I’m hoping we’ll be back home soon. But I know enough about natural disasters to understand that there’s no blueprint for what’s coming.

