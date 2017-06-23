“Today Show” hosts Matt Lauer and Al Roker may be close friends off-screen, but the duo admitted they didn’t always like each other.

“We had a rough start,” Lauer told audiences on Thursday, gesturing at the weather anchor. The 59-year-old and 62-year-old joined the NBC program in the ‘90s.

“We had a rough start and it’s amazing we are dear friends now,” added Lauer. “Long story short, we’re on the air one time on local television years ago. Al said something to me that I did not appreciate, live on television.”

“He booted my name and I said, ‘Wow, not so easy in the big leagues, is it pretty boy?’” said Roker.

Savannah Guthrie chimed in and told Lauer, “The first time I met you, I thought you were cute. And scary.”

“It’s better than ‘Not so easy in the big time, pretty boy,’” joked Lauer.