Tucker Carlson reacted to President Trump’s recent tweet containing a 2007 clip of his staged brawl with WWE head Vince McMahon.

Trump’s recent clip was altered to show McMahon with a CNN logo for a head as the then-businessman punched him in the face.

Carlson said he doesn’t always agree with Trump’s decision to tweet on nongovernmental issues, but that the media’s reaction to the clip was predictable.

A CNN panel lit into Trump’s decision to mock them, with commentator Brian Stelter claiming the tweet was so offensive it should lead to the president being removed from Twitter.

Stelter said he reported the tweet to Twitter, viewing the clip as a violation of the “terms of service” which prohibit harassment.

Republican analyst Ana Navarro said Trump is inciting violence and is going to “get someone killed in the media.”

Admiral John Kirby, a former Obama Pentagon spokesman, said on CNN that Trump is telling the public that “this kind of violence is ok.”

Carlson said the media response proved that the press “focuses on the absurd” and “can’t be taken seriously.”

“One [of the actors] is an entertainment venture that promotes over-the-top fictional narratives and rigs its fights – the other is WWE,” Carlson said.

Radio host Tammy Bruce said she was fine with Trump tweeting in this way, saying in that “half-second” it takes to send a message, he can send the media haywire while he works on his agenda.

