An illegal immigrant is set to be awarded $190,000 from San Francisco after police turned him over to immigration authorities, which is a violation of the city’s sanctuary policy.

Pedro Figueroa-Zarceno, who is from El Salvador and was living in the U.S. illegally, walked into a police station on December 2, 2015, to recover his stolen car. When he left the station, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) immediately took him into custody.

Figueroa-Zarceno recently reached the massive settlement agreement with the city attorney’s office. The agreement must be approved by the city’s Board of Supervisors.

Immigration advocate Roberto Hernandez joined Tucker Carlson tonight to debate the controversial payout.

Tucker argued it’s “insane” that the city is paying Hernandez because they actually enforced U.S. federal immigration law.

“You shouldn’t pay a criminal for breaking the law,” Tucker said. “And that’s what San Francisco is doing.”

Hernandez said that San Francisco has a sanctuary policy because citizens and city leaders believe that the federal government’s immigration policy has failed.

“In San Francisco, we are different. We are progressive. We think different. We’re leaders when it comes to being humanitarians,” Hernandez said.

Tucker asked why San Francisco is willing to ignore federal law, but only for illegal immigrants.

“If I’m wanted for tax evasion in another state and the San Francisco police turn me over to the feds, why shouldn’t I be able to sue the city of San Francisco for cooperating with the federal authorities?” he asked. “Why do only illegal aliens have this privilege in your city?”

Watch the debate above.

