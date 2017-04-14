“Marshawn Lynch for me. I played with Adrian. I love his style of running, but his style of running at this stage in his career, his age, it’s something you have to look at and take into consideration.

“With his previous injuries, his number that he’s asking for, you just cant take that chance with a guy like Adrian. We’ve seen him coming off a year of sitting out – not wanting to sit out, but having to sit out – and he’d be remarkable coming back, but the injuries, the age, the recovery, it’s just not there when it comes to being able to bounce back into that Adrian Peterson-MVP mode.

“You’ve got Marshawn Lynch, who retired but still could be playing right now, sits out a year, coimes back. if he resets his mind and is able to lock in and do what we’ve seen him do, he’s taken less hits. He’s a bruiser style back, but his running style is so different than Adrian’s — it’s not as taxing on his body.

Thearon W. Henderson Getty Images